Denmark toughens capital requirements for banks
October 10, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Denmark toughens capital requirements for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Danish government is to raise capital requirements for seven of the country’s lenders over a five year period, including the country’s biggest bank, Danske Bank.

Starting in 2014, the capital requirement for Danske Bank will gradually be increased by 3 percentage points to 15 percent of its risk weighted assets by 2019 - unless this requirement is changed in 2017, the ministry for business and growth said in a statement.

For Nykredit and the Danish part of Stockholm-based Nordea the capital requirement will be raised by 2 percentage points in the five year period.

For Jyske Bank, the country’s second biggest lender, it will be increased by 1.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Erik Matzen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

