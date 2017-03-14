FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Denmark should impose stricter money laundering rules after Panama Papers -minister
March 14, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 5 months ago

Denmark should impose stricter money laundering rules after Panama Papers -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Reuters) - Danish banks should significantly increase their focus on complying with rules to avoid money laundering and tax evasion, the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday in a report in the wake of the so-called the Panama Papers.

This was backed by the country's business minister.

"It's unsatisfactory that a range of banks in clear violation of the law apparently have risked participating in money laundering," business minister Brian Mikkelsen said in a statement.

"That's why I see a need for initiatives with a focus on increased management responsibility". (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

