FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish watchdog names six banks as "systemically important"
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Danish watchdog names six banks as "systemically important"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) - Denmark’s financial watchdog has named six banks and mortgage lenders as large enough to be considered as systemically important financial institutions.

The six are the market leader Danske Bank, biggest mortgage lender Nykredit Realkredit, Nordea Bank Danmark, Jyske Bank, Sydbank and mortgage lender DLR Kredit.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will monitor them more closely than other banks and they will have to meet higher capital buffer requirements.

The specific capital level for each institution will be published in the autumn, FSA said. These are expected to be phased in gradually from 2015 to 2019.

A systemically important institution is a term financial regulators use to categorise a bank that is large enough to pose a threat to the stability of a country’s financial system if it runs into difficulties.

The Danish economy has been sluggish since a property bubble burst in 2009 and more than 60 banks, mainly small ones, have gone out of business since 2008. Some have been bought by other banks while others went bankrupt.

But the country’s biggest banks are strongly capitalised and the FSA expects they will all be able to meet the capital requirements, an FSA spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.