FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish central bank says country's biggest banks robust
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Danish central bank says country's biggest banks robust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank, Nationalbanken, said on Thursday a stress test found the country’s biggest banks were robust and had a good level of liquidity.

Three of the country’s smaller banks were estimated to have a need for strengthened capital, it said.

“It is our evaluation that potential problems amongst the smaller banks can be solved ... without affecting the financial stability in Denmark significantly,” Nils Bernstein, the head of the central bank, said.

Denmark’s three biggest banks are Danske Bank, Jyske Bank and Sydbank respectively. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.