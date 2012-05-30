FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades Danske and 4 other Danish banks
May 30, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's downgrades Danske and 4 other Danish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish banks on Wednesday, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding.

Moody’s cut Danske Bank’s long-term rating two notches, to Baa1 from A2, with a stable outlook - still within investment grade.

Moody’s cut came the same day that Standard & Poor’s lowered Danske Bank one notch to A-minus/A-2 from A/A-1.

Moody’s also lowered the credit ratings of Jyske Bank , Sydbank, Spar Nord Bank and Ringkjobing Landbobank. (Reporting by John Acher)

