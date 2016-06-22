FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New Basel rules could force Danish banks to raise $20 bln -lobby groups
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

New Basel rules could force Danish banks to raise $20 bln -lobby groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) -

* Danish banks and mortgage credit institutions will have to raise around 130 billion Danish crowns ($19.7 billion) in additional capital if the proposed Basel IV requirements are introduced in their current form, three lobby groups said in a joint statement

* "That would have far-reaching consequences for both the financial sector and the Danish society," The Danish Bankers Association, The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks and The Danish Mortgage Banks' Federation added

* The lobby groups do not support the Basel Committee's proposal for the construction of capital floors for banks as they believe it would distort the banks' risk policy

* "The proposal from Basel will cost jobs and growth across Europe," Ane Arnth Jensen, chief executive of The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks, said($1 = 6.6066 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.