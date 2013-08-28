Danish government struggles to agree on bank capital rules

COPENHAGEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government is struggling to gather enough support in parliament to approve tougher bank capital requirements that credit-rating agencies say are needed to shore up the country’s banking system.

The minority government wants major financial institutions, including Denmark’s biggest financial group Danske Bank , to hold more capital against risks including mortgage lending.

The lack of consensus, on legislation the government wants to be approved in October, is unusual in Denmark which has a tradition of cooperation between government and opposition parties in matters of financial regulation.

But political parties disagree strongly about how much banks should boost their capital to prevent another financial crisis.

With parliament close to deadlock, Denmark’s minority centre-left government has threatened to vote with the far-left Red-Green party if it fails to reach agreement with the conservative opposition on the issue on Thursday, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Officials told Reuters the government would stick to its position that the capital requirement for Danske Bank should be raised 3.5 percentage points to at least 15.5 percent of risk-weighed assets over a five-year period.

The conservative opposition parties - including the Liberal Party, the Conservative Party and Liberal Alliance - say levels such as this would weigh on economic growth and damage Danish banks’ competitiveness. They want to postpone a decision until all other EU countries have decided on capital levels for Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs).

Danske Bank’s balance sheet covers about 42 percent of total financial sector assets in Denmark.

Government party officials told Reuters that if no agreement was found, the centre-left parties would prefer to form a temporary voting pact with the Red-Green Alliance - which wants to nationalise all Danish financial institutions - to pass the SIFI legislation.

Government party officials told Reuters that all financial institutions except Danske Bank have now accepted the capital recommendations from a committee of experts.

“Only Danske Bank considers the recommendation too high. All other six (major) financial institutions have more or less accepted the new capital standard,” Social Liberal member of parliament Andreas Steenberg told Reuters.

Danske Bank said the government should give banks the ability to support Danish growth.

“If they go too far or too quickly in comparison with other countries, it will increase the cost for the whole society,” Danske Bank spokesman Kenni Leth told Reuters.

Peter Engberg Jensen, CEO of Nykredit, Denmark’s third- largest financial institute, told the Borsen newspaper on Friday the delay in agreeing requirements would harm banks, which all need to refinance large loans in the near future in order to maintain their capital.

Nordea Denmark CEO Anders Jensen told Reuters in May that the committee of experts’ recommendation seemed reasonable. (Editing by Geert De Clercq/Ruth Pitchford)