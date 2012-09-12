Denmark may need to join proposed EU bank union - cbanker

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone outsider Denmark may need to join a proposed European banking union if it succeeds in boosting the credibility of euro area banks, the head of the Danish central bank said on Wednesday.

The European Commission presented sweeping plans earlier on Wednesday for the European Central Bank to supervise all euro zone banks in a first step towards creating a banking union for Europe.

“The framework is directed first and foremost to the euro countries, but with access for non-euro countries to join,” central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement.

“If the framework is established, it could well lead to a strengthening of confidence towards the banking sector of euro countries, which could make it difficult for Denmark to remain outside,” Bernstein said.

From that perspective, Bernstein said, it was important for Denmark to engage in constructive talks on the Commission’s proposal with a view to the establishing an effective framework and securing equal treatment of all participants.

Germany immediately raised objections that the proposals risked overstretching the ECB.

Bernstein said it was unknown at this point whether European countries would support the proposal for the pan-European supervision of banks, including putting the ECB in charge of granting and rescinding bank licences.

Denmark’s Nationalbank runs a fixed exchange-rate monetary policy aimed at keeping the Danish crown currency steady within a narrow band to the euro. (Reporting by John Acher)