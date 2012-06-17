FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish c.bank warns over pressure on krone - paper
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Danish c.bank warns over pressure on krone - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank chief Nils Bernstein has warned that the Danish krone is coming under intense pressure from investors seeking a safe haven in Europe, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Investors are also betting that the crisis could crack the peg the currency has had to the euro since 1999, the paper said.

The FT quoted Bernstein as saying that the pressure was the most severe he had seen in his seven years as governor, and that the bank was ready to move to negative interest rates if necessary.

Rates are at a current record low of 0.45 percent in Denmark.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.