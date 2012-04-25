FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark offers new inflation-linked 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Denmark offers new inflation-linked 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 25 (Reuters) - Denmark will offer up to 6 billion Danish crowns ($1.06 billion)worth of a new inflation-linked 2023 government bond at a May 24 auction, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Nationalbank had initially announced the plan to introduce a new 10-year inflation-linked bond last year.

The new bond will be linked to the Danish consumer price index and will have a coupon of 0.1 percent, with annual interest to be paid on Nov. 15, the bank said.

“The strategy is to build up the series to at least 20 billion crowns,” the central bank said.

The bank’s Government Debt Management department has received indications of interest in Danish crown-denominated inflation-linked bonds from Danish and foreign institutional investors, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.