FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 and 2039 bond auction
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 and 2039 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and a 2039 government bond:

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Jan 23, 2015

Previous Auction date Jan 21, 2015 Jan 7, 2015

Allotment price 113.00 110.68

Yield 0.51 0.72

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 6.15 5.83

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.65 2.03

Bid-to-cover ratio 3.73 2.88

Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 Settlement: Jan 23, 2015

Previous Auction date Jan 21, 2015 Nov 5, 2015

Allotment price 174.21 156.04

Yield 1.08 1.72

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 1.15 0.61

Allotted (bln DKK) 0.79 0.55

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.46 1.11

NOTE: The central bank said there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.