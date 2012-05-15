FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark opens book for 3-year dollar bond - leads
May 15, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Denmark opens book for 3-year dollar bond - leads

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark has officially opened order books for a new three-year dollar benchmark issue via HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea.

Guidance has been set at 7bp area through mid-swaps and pricing will be later today. The lead managers started gathering investor feedback on Monday and according to a source on the deal, investor interest is already in excess of USD1.6bn at initial level of 5bp area through mid-swaps. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

