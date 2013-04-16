FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark returns to dollar bond market
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Denmark returns to dollar bond market

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is marketing a new three-year RegS/144a dollar bond at mid-swaps minus 2bp area, said lead banks on Tuesday

Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

Denmark has just one outstanding dollar bond, a 0.625% USD1.75bn May 2015 RegS/144a issued in May last year at mid-swaps minus 9bp. That bond was bid at mid-swaps minus 2bp on Tradeweb when the new deal was announced. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.