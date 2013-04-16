Denmark returns to dollar bond market

LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is marketing a new three-year RegS/144a dollar bond at mid-swaps minus 2bp area, said lead banks on Tuesday

Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

Denmark has just one outstanding dollar bond, a 0.625% USD1.75bn May 2015 RegS/144a issued in May last year at mid-swaps minus 9bp. That bond was bid at mid-swaps minus 2bp on Tradeweb when the new deal was announced. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)