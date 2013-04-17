FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark set to print USD1.5bn 3yr bond - lead
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

Denmark set to print USD1.5bn 3yr bond - lead

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is set to print a USD1.5bn three-year RegS/144a bond at mid-swaps minus 3bp on Wednesday, said a banker managing the deal.

The non-eurozone country started marketing bonds at mid-swaps minus 2bp area on Tuesday afternoon via Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, and revised guidance to mid-swaps minus 3bp area before books closed on Wednesday.

Orders were last heard approaching USD2bn, said a market source.

Allocations are out and the deal will price later in the day. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.