UPDATE 1-Danish bonds sell well at negative yields

COPENHAGEN, July 3 (Reuters) - Denmark sold more than $900 million of two-year bonds and inflation-linked debt due in 2023 bond at negative yields at an overbid auction on Tuesday, as investors paid the country to protect their capital from the turmoil in the euro zone.

The twin auction drew bids of 19.19 billion Danish crowns ($3.25 billion), with 14.70 billion of demand for the shorter bond.

Triple-A rated Denmark, a member of the European Union but outside the common currency zone, sold 3.65 billion crowns of the 2014 bond at a yield of minus 0.05 percent, the central bank said.

The yield on the bond fell below zero for the first time in a primary sale on June 19, and last week investors paid Denmark for the privilege of lending it short-term funds in a treasury bill auction.

“It was pretty much as expected, with huge interest in the short end, the 2014 bond, and at rates below zero,” Nordea chief fixed-income analyst Jacob Skinhoj said.

The central bank also sold 1.77 billion crowns ($300 million) of the linker, which was first sold at a May 24 auction and is the first debt of its kind issued by this country.

The bond is linked to the consumer price index and pays an annual coupon of 0.1 percent, which, adjusted for inflation, gave a negative real yield of 0.05 percent in Tuesday’s auction, the central bank said in a statement.

At its debut auction in May, the real yield was negative 0.14 percent.

The central bank, the Nationalbank, introduced the linker to meet demand from pension funds whose focus has shifted to conserving long-term purchasing power rather than ensuring real returns.

Demand for Danish government and mortgage bonds has surged in recent months as investors have increasingly sought to diversify out of assets directly exposed to the euro zone debt crisis.

That demand has stoked appreciation a rise in the Danish crown, which has led many economists to expect the Nationalbank to cut interest rates again soon.

That would almost certainly happen if the European Central Bank cuts rates at its meeting on Thursday, as expected.

The central bank said it aims to build up the inflation-linked bond series to at least 20 billion crowns and that it expects the bond to be included in time in international indices of inflation-linked debt.

In Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Britain and Sweden all issue similar inflation-linked bonds.