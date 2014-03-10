Denmark starts marketing US dollar bond

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is marketing a new three-year US dollar benchmark bond to investors at mid-swaps flat area, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Monday.

The country has hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nordea to manage the sale, which is expected to come to market on Tuesday.

Denmark, a member of the European Union but not the single-currency bloc, last issued US dollar debt in April 2013, raising USD1.5bn through the sale of a three-year bond. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)