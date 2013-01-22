FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2023 bond auctions
January 22, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2023 bond auctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2023
government bond and a 2023 inflation-linked government bond:
 
 Denmark 2023 government bond :
 Coupon: 1.5 pct
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2023
 Settlement: Jan 25, 2013     
                                                    Previous  
  Auction date                   Jan 22, 2013       Jan 8, 2013 
    
  Allotment price                 98.36              99.40     
  Yield                           1.67                1.56     
  Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)   N/A                 N/A     
  Total bids (bln DKK)            4.06                6.24     
  Allotted (bln DKK)              1.90                3.09     
  Bid-to-cover ratio              2.15                2.02
    
 Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond :  
 Coupon: 0.1 pct    
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2023  
 Settlement: Jan 25, 2013   
                                                  Previous  
  Auction date                 Jan 22, 2013     Nov 13, 2012  
  Allotment price                  102.86           105.11  
  Yield                            -0.16            -0.35  
  Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)    N/A               N/A  
  Total bids (bln DKK)             3.00              4.54       
  Allotted (bln DKK)               0.83              1.68       
  Bid-to-cover ratio               3.64              2.70    
       
  NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent 
allotment at the cut-off bid level.
    

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
