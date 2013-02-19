FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following results of an auction of 2016 and 2023 government
bonds:  
 
 Denmark 2016 government bond :  
 Coupon: 2.5 pct    
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2016  
                                               Previous         
   
  Auction date                   Feb 19, 2013  Jan 8, 2013      
      
  Allotment price                107.70        108.78           
        
  Yield                          0.41          0.20             
        
  Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A           N/A              
        
  Total bids (bln DKK)           3.49          1.18             
        
  Allotted (bln DKK)             1.08          0.630            
               
  Bid-to-cover ratio             3.23          1.87             
               
  
  
 Denmark 2023 government bond :  
 Coupon: 1.5 pct    
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2023  
                                               Previous  
  Auction date                   Feb 19, 2013  Feb 5, 2013      
 
  Allotment price                97.46         97.40            
      
  Yield                          1.76          1.77             
      
  Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A           N/A              
     
  Total bids (bln DKK)           7.21          2.72             
      
  Allotted (bln DKK)             4.31          2.30             
      
  Bid-to-cover ratio             1.67          1.18             
      
      
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.