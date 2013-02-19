TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave the following results of an auction of 2016 and 2023 government bonds: Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 2.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2016 Previous Auction date Feb 19, 2013 Jan 8, 2013 Allotment price 107.70 108.78 Yield 0.41 0.20 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 3.49 1.18 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.08 0.630 Bid-to-cover ratio 3.23 1.87 Denmark 2023 government bond : Coupon: 1.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Previous Auction date Feb 19, 2013 Feb 5, 2013 Allotment price 97.46 97.40 Yield 1.76 1.77 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 7.21 2.72 Allotted (bln DKK) 4.31 2.30 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.67 1.18 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)