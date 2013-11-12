TABLE-Details of Denmark 2039, 2023i bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2039 and a 2023 inflation linked government bond: Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 Settlement: Nov 15, 2013 Previous Auction date Nov 12, 2013 Jun 11, 2013 Allotment price 134.60 107.25 Yield 2.64 0.36 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 4.32 2.30 Allotted (mln DKK) 1.06 1.20 Bid-to-cover ratio 4.07 1,91 Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond : Coupon: 0.1 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: Nov 15, 2013 Previous Auction date Nov 12, 2013 Sept 17, 2013 Allotment price 96.25 95.50 Yield 0.49 0.56 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 7.36 2.54 Allotted (bln DKK) 6.41 2.28 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.15 1.11 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 40 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2039 govt bond and 100 percent allotment for the 2023 inflation-linked govt bond. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)