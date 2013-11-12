FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2039, 2023i bond auction
November 12, 2013

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2039, 2023i bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2039 and a
2023 inflation linked government bond: 
     
 Denmark 2039 government bond : 
 Coupon: 4.5 pct   
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 
 Settlement: Nov 15, 2013  
                                                  Previous 
 Auction date                Nov 12, 2013     Jun 11, 2013 
   Allotment price                 134.60           107.25 
   Yield                             2.64             0.36 
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A 
   Total bids (bln DKK)              4.32             2.30      
   Allotted (mln DKK)                1.06             1.20      
   Bid-to-cover ratio                4.07             1,91      
  
 Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond :  
 Coupon: 0.1 pct   
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 
 Settlement: Nov 15, 2013  
                                                  Previous 
 Auction date                Nov 12, 2013    Sept 17, 2013 
   Allotment price                  96.25            95.50 
   Yield                             0.49             0.56 
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A 
   Total bids (bln DKK)              7.36             2.54      
   Allotted (bln DKK)                6.41             2.28      
   Bid-to-cover ratio                1.15             1.11    
     
   NOTE: The central bank said that there was 40 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2039 govt bond and
100 percent allotment for the 2023 inflation-linked govt bond.  

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
