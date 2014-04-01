TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of auctions on Tuesday of a 2016 and a 2023 government bond:

Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 2.5 pct Maturity: 15, Nov, 2016 Settlement: April 4, 2014

Previous Auction date April 1, 2014 March 4, 2014

Allotment price 106.00 106.19

Yield 0.20 0.19

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 15.82 14.84

Allotted (bln DKK) 3.72 4.05

Bid-to-cover ratio 4.25 3.66

Denmark 2023 government bond : Coupon: 1.5 pct. Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: April 4, 2014

Previous Auction date April 1, 2014 March 4, 2014

Allotment price 98.95 99.00

Yield 1.62 1.61

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 5.97 2.55

Allotted (bln DKK) 3.65 1.25

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.64 2.04

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)