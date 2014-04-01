FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of auctions on Tuesday of a 2016 and a 2023 government bond:

Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 2.5 pct Maturity: 15, Nov, 2016 Settlement: April 4, 2014

Previous Auction date April 1, 2014 March 4, 2014

Allotment price 106.00 106.19

Yield 0.20 0.19

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 15.82 14.84

Allotted (bln DKK) 3.72 4.05

Bid-to-cover ratio 4.25 3.66

Denmark 2023 government bond : Coupon: 1.5 pct. Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: April 4, 2014

Previous Auction date April 1, 2014 March 4, 2014

Allotment price 98.95 99.00

Yield 1.62 1.61

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 5.97 2.55

Allotted (bln DKK) 3.65 1.25

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.64 2.04

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.