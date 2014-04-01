TABLE-Details of Denmark 2016, 2023 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of auctions on Tuesday of a 2016 and a 2023 government bond:
Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 2.5 pct Maturity: 15, Nov, 2016 Settlement: April 4, 2014
Previous Auction date April 1, 2014 March 4, 2014
Allotment price 106.00 106.19
Yield 0.20 0.19
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 15.82 14.84
Allotted (bln DKK) 3.72 4.05
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.25 3.66
Denmark 2023 government bond : Coupon: 1.5 pct. Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: April 4, 2014
Previous Auction date April 1, 2014 March 4, 2014
Allotment price 98.95 99.00
Yield 1.62 1.61
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.97 2.55
Allotted (bln DKK) 3.65 1.25
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.64 2.04
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)