TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2025 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following results of auctions on Tuesday for 2019 and 2025 government bonds: Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 Settlement: Aug 22, 2014

Previous Auction date Aug 19,2014 July 1,2014 Allotment price 118.78 118.46 Yield 0.37 0.50 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 6.56 7.80 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.69 1.70 Bid-to-cover ratio 3.89 4.59 Denmark 2025 government bond DK0992313=: Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Aug 22, 2014

Previous Auction date Aug 19, 2014 July 1, 2014 Allotment price 103.77 101.15 Yield 1.39 1.64 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 6.94 5.26 Allotted (bln DKK) 5.03 4.22 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.38 1.25 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 75 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2019 bond and 100 percent allotment for the 2025 bond. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)