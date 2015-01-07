FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Details of Denmark 2016, 2025 bond auction
January 7, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Details of Denmark 2016, 2025 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2016 and a
2025 government bond:

Denmark 2016 government bond :
Coupon: 2.5 pct.
Maturity: Nov 15, 2016
Settlement: Jan 9, 2015 

                                                       Previous
    Auction date                   Jan 7, 2015     Nov 19, 2014 
   
    Allotment price                     104.72           105.04 
   
    Yield                                -0.05            -0.04 
   
    Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)         N/A              N/A 
   
    Total bids (bln DKK)                  1.71             3.93 
   
    Allotted (bln DKK)                    1.08             0.95 
   
    Bid-to-cover ratio                    1.58             4.14 
   

Denmark 2025 government bond :
Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: Jan 7, 2014 
                      
                                                        Previous
    Auction date                      Jan 7, 2014   Nov 19, 2014
     
    Allotment price                        110.68         107.55
          
    Yield                                    0.72           1.02
             
    Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)               N/A          
N/A              
    Total bids (bln DKK)                     5.83           6.88
             
    Allotted (bln DKK)                       2.03           1.41
             
    Bid-to-cover ratio                       2.88           4.88
             

    
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.    

 (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Nielsen)

