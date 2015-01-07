Details of Denmark 2016, 2025 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2016 and a 2025 government bond: Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 2.5 pct. Maturity: Nov 15, 2016 Settlement: Jan 9, 2015 Previous Auction date Jan 7, 2015 Nov 19, 2014 Allotment price 104.72 105.04 Yield -0.05 -0.04 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 1.71 3.93 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.08 0.95 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.58 4.14 Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Jan 7, 2014 Previous Auction date Jan 7, 2014 Nov 19, 2014 Allotment price 110.68 107.55 Yield 0.72 1.02 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 5.83 6.88 Allotted (bln DKK) 2.03 1.41 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.88 4.88 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Nielsen)