Details of Denmark 2018 and 2025 bond auction
November 4, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Details of Denmark 2018 and 2025 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of 2018 and 2025 government bonds: Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 0.25 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2018 Settlement: Nov 4, 2015 Previous

Auction date Nov 4, 2015 Oct 21, 2015

Allotment price 101.35 100.91

Yield -0.19 -0.05

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 17.07 11.76

Allotted (bln DKK) 5.36 5.00

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Nov 4, 2015 Previous

Auction date Nov 4, 2015 Oct 7, 2015

Allotment price 108.61 108.30

Yield 0.85 0.89

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 3.33 9.43

Allotted (bln DKK) 0.99 4.38

NOTE: The central bank said there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
