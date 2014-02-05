FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish mortgage bill does not fully eliminate refinancing risks -S&P
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Danish mortgage bill does not fully eliminate refinancing risks -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Danish government’s proposal to extend maturities for adjustable-rate bonds if auctions fail does not fully eradicate refinancing risks for the mortgage banks issuing the bonds, credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) said.

The proposed changes alleviated S&P’s immediate concerns about the mortgage banks’ refinancing risk, the agency said in a note mailed to Reuters. “But they fall short of neutralizing the risk from the banks’ heavy reliance on short-term funding,” it added.

S&P’s opinion is important because the bill has been crafted to, among other things, ease the credit rating agencies’ concerns about the Danish mortgage banks’ large annual refinancing auctions, which the agencies say put the mortgage banks at risk should international debt markets freeze up. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.