FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interest tops USD2.25bn for Denmark's new dollar bond
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Interest tops USD2.25bn for Denmark's new dollar bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened order books on its new three-year US dollar bond sale after receiving over USD2.25bn of initial interest, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

The country has set price guidance at mid-swaps minus 1bp area, from initial price thoughts of flat area announced on Monday afternoon. BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nordea will price the deal later on Tuesday.

Denmark, a member of the European Union but not the single-currency bloc, last issued US dollar debt in April 2013, raising USD1.5bn through the sale of a three-year bond. (Reporting by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.