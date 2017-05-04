FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Denmark may slash borrowing in 2017 as economy rises -Nordea
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 3 months ago

Denmark may slash borrowing in 2017 as economy rises -Nordea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - The Danish government may cut its 2017 borrowing requirement thanks to a larger-than-expected fiscal surplus in the first four months of the year, brokerage Nordea Markets said on Thursday.

The January-April public accounts showed a surplus of 27.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.03 billion), 18.4 billion better than the government's initial forecast.

For the whole of 2017, the government has predicted a deficit of 20.6 billion crowns.

"The improvement of the state economy could force the government to make cuts in the announced issuance of government bonds and T-bills," Nordea economist Jan Storup Nielsen said.

"The state seems to get much less deficit for 2017, maybe a surplus," he added.

In December, the central bank said it planned to issue bonds worth 65 billion Danish crowns in 2017 and 30 billion in treasury bills.

The smaller deficit came as the Danish economy performed better than expected, generating more tax revenues, and in the form of higher returns on pension savings, Nordea's Storup Nielsen said.

$1 = 6.8046 Danish crowns Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.