TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2023i bond auction
March 18, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2023i bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of two auctions on Tuesday of a 2019
government bond and a 2023 inflation-linked government bond:
    
 Denmark 2019 government bond :
 Coupon: 4.0 pct  
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2019
 Settlement: March 21, 2014 
    
                                                  Previous
 Auction date              March 18, 2014      Jan 7, 2014
   Allotment price                 117.82           116.19
   Yield                             0.77             1.12
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A
   Total bids (bln DKK)              3.33             4.83     
   Allotted (bln DKK)                1.27             2.71     
   Bid-to-cover ratio                2.62             1.78      
    
Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond :
 Coupon: 0.1 pct
 Maturity: Nov 15, 2023
 Settlement: March 21, 2014 
                                                  Previous
 Auction date              March 18, 2014     Feb 18, 2014
   Allotment price                  98.86            97.83
   Yield                             0.22             0.33
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A
   Total bids (bln DKK)              5.09             5.11     
   Allotted (bln DKK)                3.42             2.34     
   Bid-to-cover ratio                1.49             2.18  
    
        
   NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent 
allotment at the cut-off bid level.

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
