Danish c.bank says see 2014 govt bond issuance of 75 bln DKK
December 16, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Danish c.bank says see 2014 govt bond issuance of 75 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Danish government’s bond issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.80 billion), down from 77.6 billion issued this year, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

Stockholm-based commercial bank Nordea had expected the target to be 50 billion crowns.

The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2014 is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.

$1 = 5.4339 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham

