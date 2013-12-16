FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Central bank sees Denmark selling 75 bln DKK of bonds in 2014
December 16, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Central bank sees Denmark selling 75 bln DKK of bonds in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Central bank sets 2014 issuance target of 75 bln DKK

* That will ensure funding long into the future - Nordea

* Central bank says to issue main part in 10-year bonds (Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Danish government is expected to issue 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.80 billion) of bonds next year, down from 77.6 billion this year, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

“The strategy is to issue the main part of the issuances in the 10-year nominal segment,” the central bank said in its semi-annual update of its debt management strategy on Monday.

In the second quarter of 2014, a new 10-year bond maturing in November 2025 will be opened, it said. Issuance in the 2-, 5-, 10- and 30-year nominal maturity segments and the 10-year inflation-linked bond will continue.

“The central bank is very focused on continuity, and that is why it continues with 75 billion crowns in 2014,” said Jan Storup, a senior analyst at Stockholm-based bank Nordea, “even if it means it will ensure funding far in to the future”.

The target for outstanding volume in T-bills by the end of 2014 is 30 billion crowns, as it was for 2013, the central bank said.

AAA-rated Denmark lowered its gross financing need estimate for 2014 to 112 billion crowns on Wednesday.

$1 = 5.4339 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen and Stine Jacobsen,; editing by Patrick Graham, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
