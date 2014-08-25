FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark lowers 2014 budget deficit estimate - 2015 budget proposal
August 25, 2014

Denmark lowers 2014 budget deficit estimate - 2015 budget proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Denmark has reduced its budget deficit estimate for this year to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product from a previous estimate of 1.4 percent but kept its 2015 figure at the EU limit of 3.0 percent, according to a 2015 government budget proposal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The proposal, due to be made public on Tuesday, also maintained the 2014 and 2015 economic growth forecasts of 1.4 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year. (Reporting by Erik Matzen; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)

