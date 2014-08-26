FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark trims 2014 budget deficit, keeps growth forecasts
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark trims 2014 budget deficit, keeps growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Denmark trimmed its budget deficit estimate for this year to 1.2 percent of GDP from a previously guided 1.4 percent and maintained its economic growth forecasts, according to the government’s 2015 budget proposals issued on Tuesday.

It saw the budget deficit at the 3.0 percent European Union limit next year, as it had previously expected. The economy will grow 1.4 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year, according to the proposal.

The numbers in the proposal confirm an earlier Reuters report on Monday. (Reporting by Copenhagen bureau; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.