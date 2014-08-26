Denmark trims 2014 budget deficit, keeps growth forecasts

COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Denmark trimmed its budget deficit estimate for this year to 1.2 percent of GDP from a previously guided 1.4 percent and maintained its economic growth forecasts, according to the government’s 2015 budget proposals issued on Tuesday.

It saw the budget deficit at the 3.0 percent European Union limit next year, as it had previously expected. The economy will grow 1.4 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year, according to the proposal.

The numbers in the proposal confirm an earlier Reuters report on Monday. (Reporting by Copenhagen bureau; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)