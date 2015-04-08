FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 8.2 pct y/y in March
April 8, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 8.2 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 8.2 percent in March from a year earlier to 29.6 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data is an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures. Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 24.1 billion crowns, Nets said.

Danish retail sales rose 0.8 percent in February month-on-month, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 20. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alison Williams)

