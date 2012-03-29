UPDATE 1-Danish c.bank chief expects more bank mergers, failures

* Bernstein says expects more banks to merge, fail

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Reuters) - Denmark can expect more bank mergers and failures in the future, the country’s central bank chief said on Thursday.

With more than 100 banks, Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic region, and nine small banks have fallen into the hands of Danish state administrators since the financial crisis began in late 2008.

“There are still banks with problems here in Denmark, and that will also in the future lead to a number of mergers and potential dissolving of banks,” central bank Governor Nils Bernstein told the annual meeting of the Danish Mortgage Banks’ Federation.

“My evaluation is that we have now managed to bring the problem down to a level where they can be handled within the current framework,” Bernstein said.

The government has provided five bank aid packages since the start of the crisis to help avoid failures, and to help facilitate mergers and acquisitions when a failure is imminent.

The central bank has offered cheap loan facilities to help banks boost their liquidity, and on Friday will offer a new three-year liquidity facility to help wean banks off state aid.

Danish banks are facing a 2013 deadline to pay back around 150 billion crowns ($26.80 billion) of state-guaranteed loans which they took during the crisis that began in late 2008.

Banks are seen drawing up to 200 billion crowns at the operation which mirrors, on a smaller scale, the European Central Bank’s second offering of three-year liquidity at the end of February when banks took a huge 530 billion euros ($706.06 billion) in cheap funds in what was seen as a successful operation.

Bernstein told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting that he regarded a new agreement from the government to cap future public spending as vital.

“It is a very important agreement,” Bernstein said. “We have seen over the past about 15 years that public spending has increased more than planned.”

“That is not sustainable. We will now see that capped, and that is crucial,” he said. ($1 = 5.5962 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hugh Lawson)