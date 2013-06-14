FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish c.bank says sticks to bond issuance strategy
June 14, 2013

Danish c.bank says sticks to bond issuance strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank will stick to its previously announced 75 billion Danish crown ($13.37 billion) issuance target for domestic government bonds this year, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The target for outstanding treasury bills is 30 billion crowns at the end of the year, it said, adding that foreign funding for 2013 was completed with the issuance of a $1.5 billion three-year loan in April.

As of June 13, the government had issued bonds amounting to 46 billion crowns, it said.

Reporting by Mette Fraende

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
