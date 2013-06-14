Danish c.bank says sticks to bond issuance strategy

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank will stick to its previously announced 75 billion Danish crown ($13.37 billion) issuance target for domestic government bonds this year, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The target for outstanding treasury bills is 30 billion crowns at the end of the year, it said, adding that foreign funding for 2013 was completed with the issuance of a $1.5 billion three-year loan in April.

As of June 13, the government had issued bonds amounting to 46 billion crowns, it said.