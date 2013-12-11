Denmark's central bank raises 2013 growth view slightly

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank has raised its forecast for economic growth this year slightly, but cut its forecast for 2014.

The bank said in its quarterly update on Wednesday that it expects the economy, which has been sluggish since a property bubble burst in 2008, to grow by 0.4 percent this year against a previous forecast of 0.3 percent.

It lowered the forecast for 2014 and now expects the economy to grow by 1.5 percent next year from an earlier guidance of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)