Pension boss tipped to be Danish c.bank chief-paper

COPENHAGEN, July 12 (Reuters) - Danish pension group ATP’s chief executive, Lars Rohde, is the strongest candidate to become the next head of Denmark’s central bank, daily Jyllands-Posten said on Thursday, citing unnamed financial sources.

Members of parliament told Reuters earlier this year that Rohde was one of several leading candidates to replace incumbent governor, Nils Bernstein, who has to retire after he turns 70 in January.

The new governor is expected to be announced in August or September, Jyllands-Posten said.

A list of candidates is being drawn up by officials at the Ministry of Business and Growth, the newspaper said, listing other names including Per Callesen, a current member of the bank’s three-member board, top ministry official Michael Dithmer and competition watchdog chief Agnete Gersing.

“He (Rohde) has a very high profile at the business ministry,” one source told the paper.

A spokesman at ATP, Denmark’s largest pension group with nearly 600 billion Danish crowns ($98.84 billion) under management, said Rohde, did not wish to comment on the report.

Rohde, aged 58, has led ATP since 1998. He served as an economist at the central bank in 1982-85.

He would have to take a big pay cut if he were to accept the central bank governor’s job.

The Nationalbank runs a fixed exchange-rate monetary policy to keep the Danish crown currency steady within a narrow band to the euro. ($1 = 6.0705 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Patrick Graham)