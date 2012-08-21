FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark says policy steady with new c.bank chief
August 21, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Denmark says policy steady with new c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s fixed exchange-rate monetary policy will remain unchanged after pension group ATP’s chief Lars Rohde takes over as head of the central bank in February, the minister of business and growth said on Tuesday.

“What is decisive for the Nationalbank is to maintain its monetary policy and thereby its peg to the euro, and that will be unchallenged even with a change of central bank chief,” Business and Growth Minister Ole Sohn said on TV2 News.

The government announced earlier on Tuesday that Rohde will become head of the Nationalbank, succeeding Governor Nils Bernstein. He had been widely tipped for the job.

“He will contribute to keeping Danish monetary policy on track...so that Denmark will continue to have a very strong economy and enjoy international recognition in large capital markets, making Denmark an attractive country also for international investors,” Sohn said. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

