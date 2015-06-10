FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish cbank accepts bids on T-Bills, sells 100 mln DKK
June 10, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Danish cbank accepts bids on T-Bills, sells 100 mln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank sold treasury bills worth 100 million Danish crowns ($15.24 million) at auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 3.4 billion crowns.

The central bank has been using the T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, by declining bids at some points when it believes the currency is too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency.

$1 = 6.5634 Danish crowns Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

