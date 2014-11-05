TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 and 2039 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and 2039 government bond:
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014
Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 22, 2014
Allotment price 107.15 106.71
Yield 1.06 1.10
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.39 6.70
Allotted (bln DKK) 2.6 2.76
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.07 2.43
Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2035 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014
Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 8, 2014
Allotment price 156.04 154.52
Yield 1.72 1.79
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 610 1.355
Allotted (bln DKK) 550 495
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.11 2.74
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, edited by Teis Jensen)