TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 and 2039 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and 2039 government bond:

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014

Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 22, 2014

Allotment price 107.15 106.71

Yield 1.06 1.10

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 5.39 6.70

Allotted (bln DKK) 2.6 2.76

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.07 2.43

Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2035 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014

Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 8, 2014

Allotment price 156.04 154.52

Yield 1.72 1.79

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 610 1.355

Allotted (bln DKK) 550 495

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.11 2.74

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, edited by Teis Jensen)