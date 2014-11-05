FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 and 2039 bond auction
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025 and 2039 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and 2039 government bond:

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014

Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 22, 2014

Allotment price 107.15 106.71

Yield 1.06 1.10

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 5.39 6.70

Allotted (bln DKK) 2.6 2.76

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.07 2.43

Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2035 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014

Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 8, 2014

Allotment price 156.04 154.52

Yield 1.72 1.79

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 610 1.355

Allotted (bln DKK) 550 495

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.11 2.74

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, edited by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.