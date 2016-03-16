FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's cbank says earned 2 bln DKK on crown pressure in 2015
March 16, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Denmark's cbank says earned 2 bln DKK on crown pressure in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Wednesday it made a profit of just over 2 billion Danish crowns ($297.5 million) in 2015, partly due movements in the crown.

As investor interest in the Danish currency subsided, crowns were repurchased by the bank at a marginally lower exchange rate. That small difference gave the central bank a profit of 0.8 billion crowns, it said.

Denmark also lowered its deposit of certificate rates to -0.75 percent, generating substantial interest income, the bank said in its quarterly monetary review.

That provided excess earnings of almost 1.5 billion crowns, it said.

$1 = 6.7230 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Toby Chopra

