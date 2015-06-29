FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish central banker sees no strong currency flows amid Greek crisis
June 29, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Danish central banker sees no strong currency flows amid Greek crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, June 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank is not seeing strong currency flows in or out of the country, one of its governors said on Monday, amid concerns that a growing risk of a Greek debt default may spark huge flows into safe-haven currencies such as the Danish crown.

“The overall impression is that the environment is calm, no particular strong flows either in or out (of Denmark) at the current stage,” Per Callesen told reporters on the sidelines of a financial event in Bern, Switzerland.

Over the weekend Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

