Denmark holds interest rates after ECB cut
June 6, 2014

Denmark holds interest rates after ECB cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 6 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank said on Friday it kept interest rates unchanged, a day after the European Central Bank cut rates.

Denmark held rates due sales of foreign currency in the market since the beginning of April, and developments in market interest rates and the Danish crown exchange rate, the central bank said in a statement.

The lending rate stayed at 0.20 percent and the certificates of deposit rate at 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by John Stonestreet)

