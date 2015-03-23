FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish c.bank increases banks' current account limits
March 23, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Danish c.bank increases banks' current account limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - Commercial banks’ current accounts limits at the Danish central bank will be increased to 173 billion Danish crowns ($25 billion) from 145 billion crowns effective from Monday, the central bank said.

The central bank cut the certificate of deposit interest rate deep into negative territory in January and February, meaning banks have to pay to place money in that account.

By increasing the limits in the current account, banks can deposit more money there, where the interest rate is at zero percent.

$1 = 6.9171 Danish crowns Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

