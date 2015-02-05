FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark cuts rate to -0.75 pct, same rate as the Swiss
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Denmark cuts rate to -0.75 pct, same rate as the Swiss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank cut its key policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time in three weeks, dropping it to -0.75 percent -- the same level as the Swiss National Bank’s rate.

It also issued an unusual statement from Central Bank Governor Lars Rohde indicating that the bank would continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to keep the crown currency within a tight range to the euro.

“The Danish National Bank has the necessary instruments to defend the fixed exchange rate policy for as long as it takes,” he said in the statement. “There is no upper limit to the size of the foreign exchange reserve.”

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.