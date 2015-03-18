FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish c.bank increases banks' current account limits
March 18, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Danish c.bank increases banks' current account limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - The Danish commercial banks’ current accounts limits at the Danish central bank will be increased to 145 billion Danish crowns ($20.6 billion) from 37 billion crowns effective from Friday, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The banks’ deposits of Danish crowns at the central bank have “increased considerably” as a consequence of the central bank’s purchase of foreign exchange in the market and the suspension of government bond issuance, the central bank said.

$1 = 7.0431 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

