Danish c.bank increases banks' current account limits

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - The Danish commercial banks’ current accounts limits at the Danish central bank will be increased to 145 billion Danish crowns ($20.6 billion) from 37 billion crowns effective from Friday, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The banks’ deposits of Danish crowns at the central bank have “increased considerably” as a consequence of the central bank’s purchase of foreign exchange in the market and the suspension of government bond issuance, the central bank said.