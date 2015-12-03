Denmark holds interest rates despite ECB cut

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank kept its key certificate of deposit rate unchanged at -0.75 percent and the lending rate at 0.05 percent, it said in an statement on Thursday in a rare move away from its tendency to follow the ECB’s moves.

As widely expected by analysts, the ECB cut its deposit facility to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent, a move designed to stimulate lending by increasing the penalty on banks that leave their excess cash with the ECB.