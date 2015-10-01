FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish central bank says upward pressure on crown more likely than downward
October 1, 2015

Danish central bank says upward pressure on crown more likely than downward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Speculation against the Danish crown has usually resulted in a downward pressure, but upward pressure is more likely in the future, the central bank governor said.

“Denmark’s role as a creditor nation, where balance is in our favour, means that future crown crises are likely more often to result in upward pressure,” central bank governor Lars Rohde said in a speech on Thursday.

Speculators poured money into Danish assets at the start of the year, betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg, following a move by the Swiss central bank to scrap its cap on the franc against the euro. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Larry King)

