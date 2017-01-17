FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Denmark starts daily money market operations to smooth liquidity
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Denmark starts daily money market operations to smooth liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, comments from Danske Bank)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank will introduce buy-back and sale of certificates of deposit (CDs) on a daily rather than weekly basis from Feb. 1 to support a smooth exchange of liquidity, it announced on Tuesday.

* The central bank at the same time said it would double the buy-back premium to 0.10 percentage points to encourage Danish banks to exchange liquidity among themselves rather than the central bank.

* "It should lead to more stable short-term DKK money market rates, swap rates and FX forwards," Danske Bank said in a note.

* "The introduction of daily market operations should limit the impact of calendar effects but not the more important effect of large changes in banks' net positions," Danske Bank said.

* Danske said it forecasted the EUR/DKK at 7.4350 on a one to three months horizon and at 7.4400 on a 6 to 12 months horizon. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.