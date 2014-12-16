FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish c.bank expects 2015 govt bond issuance of 75 bln dkk
December 16, 2014

Danish c.bank expects 2015 govt bond issuance of 75 bln dkk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Danish government’s bond issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion Danish crowns ($12.6 billion), up from 100 billion issued this year, the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2015 is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.

The central bank said in a separate announcement that if the need arises it will support the crown’s peg to the euro by adding crown liquidity to the Danish money market for shorter periods.

$1 = 5.9460 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Ralph Boulton)

