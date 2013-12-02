FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's central bank to end 6-month loans
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Denmark's central bank to end 6-month loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Monday it would cease issuing six-months loans to banks with effect from July 1, 2014, removing one of the tools it has used to support banking liquidity since the 2008 financial crisis.

“The current state of the financial markets and financial sector is stable. Furthermore the use of the widened credit facilities and collateral basis has been limited,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
